Bishop Choby Remembered In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - People continued to remember a popular leader of the Catholic faith in Nashville.

Bishop David Choby impacted many lives throughout his 11 years overseeing the Diocese of Nashville. He passed away Saturday night at age 70.

Thursday evening, people waited at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville to say their final words to the man they called gentle-hearted, caring, and a good pastor.

"One of the most gentle people you'll ever meet, compassionate, caring, just a great person to work with and for," Deacon Tom Samoray said.

"I think it's a period of sadness, of gratefulness, because there's so many people that he touched in a positive way. We're saying thank you for having him in our life for all these years," Samoray said.

"He's most known for his pastoral care. I think that comes with just really being present and showing people the face of Christ," Dean of Campus Ministry of Student Life at Father Ryan, Elizabeth Coyle, said.

People said although the diocese's leadership changed, Choby's legacy still lives on.

"He loved his people. He knew who was related to who, knew when your birthday was, just a good pastor," Pastor of the Cathedral Parish Ed Steiner said.

Choby ordained nearly 30 priests as bishop.

Bishop Choby’s funeral mass will be celebrated at Sagrado Corazon at the Catholic Pastoral Center in the 2800 block of McGavock Pike at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 followed by his burial at Calvary Cemetery at 3 p.m.

The family of Bishop Choby as requested that donations be made to the Diocese of Nashville’s Seminarian Education Fund in lieu of lowers.