Body Found Identified As Missing 27-Year-Old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A body found on Freightliner Drive has been identified as a missing woman.

Officials said they found the body of 27-year-old Ashley Brown Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Freightliner Drive.

Brown had last been seen early Saturday morning as she was leaving a friend’s apartment in the 200 block of 25th Avenue North.

Authorities confirmed her body was found by a worker around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Her body had been brought to that location by a trash truck, and detectives said they’re recreating the truck’s route to determine how she arrived at the refuse facility.

An autopsy has been planned to determine the cause of death.

Anyone who may have seen her after 4:30 a.m. Saturday has been urged to contact police at 615-862-7329.

