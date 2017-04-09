Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing Teen Devin Bond

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Family and friends of missing teen Devin Bond held a candlelight vigil showing their support for each other and praying that their loved one will be found.

According to reports, the 16-year-old was last seen when he went to bed late on the night of March 30 at his Armor Place home in Rutherford County.

Photos: Vigil Held For Missing Teen Devin Bond

Around 10 a.m. Friday, authorities said his 9-year-old brother confirmed Bond had put towels and pillows under a blanket to make it look like he was still in bed asleep.

It's believed that Bond went missing while in the possession of a firearm.

The vigil was held Saturday. Anyone with information has been asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.