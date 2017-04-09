Candlelight Vigil Held For Missing Teen Devin Bond

Jesse Knutson
10:41 PM, Apr 8, 2017
10:58 PM, Apr 8, 2017

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Family and friends of missing teen Devin Bond held a candlelight vigil showing their support for each other and praying that their loved one will be found. 

According to reports, the 16-year-old was last seen when he went to bed late on the night of March 30 at his Armor Place home in Rutherford County.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, authorities said his 9-year-old brother confirmed Bond had put towels and pillows under a blanket to make it look like he was still in bed asleep.

It's believed that Bond went missing while in the possession of a firearm. 

The vigil was held Saturday. Anyone with information has been asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770.

