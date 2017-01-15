Crews Respond To Fatal Crash On Interstate 840

TRIUNE, Tenn. - At least one person has been killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The wreck happened Saturday afternoon near mile marker 42 by Triune in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Details on the cause of the crash had not been released.

Authorities had confirmed at least one person had died.

Multiple other victims were taken to the hospital with various injuries. The exact number of victims had not been released. Their conditions were unknown.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in that area while they work at the scene.