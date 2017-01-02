Crews Respond To Fire On Interstate 65

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. - A vehicle fire on Interstate 65 caused slight traffic delays.

The wreck happened around 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the interstate at Exit 74 for Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood.

Details had not been released on the cause of the crash and fire. Authorities said several cars were involved.

No major injuries were reported in the crash.

The off-ramp was blocked to southbound traffic. Northbound drivers were not affected.

Crews said the roadway was cleared around 8 p.m.