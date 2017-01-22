Death Investigation Underway In Clarksville

5:40 PM, Jan 21, 2017
10:54 PM, Jan 21, 2017
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A death investigation has gotten underway in Clarksville after a man was found lying in the street with bullet wounds.

Police in Clarksville said the victim, later identified as 21-year-old Antonio Henson, was found after gunshots were heard on Kellogg Street near Farris Drive on Saturday before 3 p.m.

Henson was taken by ambulance to Tennova Hospital where he passed away.

Suspect information had also not been released. However, officials said there did not appear to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective Fred McClintock at 931-648-0656, ext. 5465, or Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.

