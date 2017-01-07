Downtown Restaurant Damaged In Fire

Clear
HI: 29°
LO: 22°
HI: 42°
LO: 19°
HI: 58°
LO: 39°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Folks living above a downtown Nashville restaurant were out in the cold in the early morning hours after a fire broke out inside the restaurant.
The fire happened at the Ichiban Japanese Restaurant on 2nd Avenue North just after midnight, early Saturday morning.
Authorities said the fire caused quite a bit of damage to the restaurant and sent a lot of smoke into eight apartments upstairs.
Residents had to wait several hours to get back into their apartments because of the smoke.
There was no word on the exact cause of the fire.
It took more than three hours for crews to put out a fire at the home of a Robertson County paramedic.
The mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport hit close to home for one Clarksville man.
A benefit show was held for the Summers brothers, victims of the Gatlinburg fires last November.
A man has been recovering after a stabbing at an apartment complex.
Months after a smash and grab break-in at a Brentwood gun shop, one of those guns has now been found and three men have been placed behind bars.
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet that caused significant damage.
A man was taken to jail after police said he admitted to raping a child in Nashville.
Two separate fires broke out in the early morning hours within just 30 minutes of each other in East Nashville on the same street.
Saturday was the first day for Manna Cafe Ministries' emergency warming center at New Providence United Methodist Church on Fort Campbell…