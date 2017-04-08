Driver Sought After Pedestrian Hit, Killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have been searching for information after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The wreck happened around 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Hamilton Church Road.

Officials said 55-year-old Ayda Abdelsayed was crossing the road, headed toward St. Pishoy Catholic Orthodox Church, when she was hit by a small black car with a Tennessee license plate.

Reports stated the car briefly stopped before driving away.

The victim was not in a crosswalk. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600, Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713, or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.