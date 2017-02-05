Family Heading To Nashville From Iraq

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump’s executive order banning their travel.

The lives of Fuad Suleman and his family were upended last weekend while on their way from Iraq to Nashville.

President Trump's executive order was signed while they were en route to Nashville.

Despite being granted a special immigrant visa by the government and undergoing two years of background checks, interviews, biometrics, and screenings, the family was stopped in Cairo and deported to Iraq.

Nashvillians have been invited to welcome the family to Music City around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Congressman Jim Cooper and Mayor Megan Barry have been expected to attend that rally at the Nashville International Airport.