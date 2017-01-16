Family Remembers Teenager Shot, Killed In Antioch Double Homicide

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two teenagers have been facing homicide charges after police found 16-year-old Eduardo Trejo and one other teen dead on the back porch of an Antioch home.

"We would tell each other our secrets, he would tell me what was going on in his life," said Eduardo's 12-year-old brother Allen Trejo. "I can't believe he's dead."

Police said two 16-year-old boys, Anthony D. Sinor Jr. and Mitchell Mann, lured Trejo and another teenager to 700 Piccadily Row, where Sinor lived. Sinor suspected Trejo had recently burglarized his home.

Sinor called police around 4:30 Saturday afternoon and said the shooting happened during an attempted burglary. He later told police there was no attempted burglary on Saturday.

Eduardo's mother, Diana Trejo, stood outside the crime scene on Saturday night, before knowing that her son was involved. Police later told her Eduardo had died.

That night, friends, neighbors, and family members gathered at Diana's apartment, just two blocks from the crime scene, to remember the teenager.

"I am calm and at peace because I know he is with God," Diana said.

Eduardo was survived by his mother, father, two brothers - Allen, age 12, and Axel, age 8, and his sister Marlene, age 10.

His family said Eduardo loved music and soccer.

"I miss him. I wish he was here with us," Allen said. "Because I can't take it. None of us can."

Funeral arrangements for Eduardo were pending. A gofundme account will help cover burial costs. To donate, click here.