'Famous Saloon' Has Murals, Country Music Ties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new venue in downtown Nashville has country music family ties with the hopes of bringing a little something for everyone.
Scott Thompson co-owns Famous Saloon with May West, the granddaughter of the late, great Dottie West.
They envisioned a place that was not only centered around music, but also upscale food options.
When it comes to the artwork inside, larger than life mosaic murals made of guitar pics have been catching many eyes.
The 23,000 square foot multi-story building has many entertainment options. Live music will be played on the first floor, and there’s also a river view bar.
The third floor hosts an event space, along with rooftop bar.
