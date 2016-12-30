TBI Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene of a fatal officer-involved shooting in Spring Hill.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1100 block of Weaver Farm Lane, the Spring Hill Police Department confirmed with News Channel 5.

Susan Niland with the TBI said officers first responded to the home after reports of a domestic disturbance. At some point, an officer encountered the subject, later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Blake Tucker, outside the home and opened fire.

Tucker was killed, but it was unclear what led up to the shooting.

On Friday, authorities confirmed two knives were recovered from the scene where the shooting took place.

The Spring Hill police officer involved in the incident would be okay, according to a spokesperson.

The officer had not been identified. The incident remained under investigation.