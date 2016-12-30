Fire Claims Man's Life In Warren County

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. - A man was killed in a fire in Warren County.

The fire happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Chestnut Grove Road in the Mt. Zion community.

Authorities said 47-year-old Troy Lavalley was killed in the fire. He was in a different bedroom than others in the home.

A woman and two children heard a loud pop, according to reports, and they were able to safely escape.

Officials said the woman went back to find Lavalley, but she was not able to locate him.

Authorities said Lavalley and his dog both passed away.

The cause of the fire was unknown and under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Officials had confirmed the fire was accidental, and no foul play was suspected.