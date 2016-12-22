Fire Destroys GM Barn In Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. - A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on the property located on Saturn Parkway.

According to reports, the barn housed road salt, farming equipment, and roofing materials.

Emergency crews said the barn was 70 percent involved with flames when they arrived at the scene.

Six fire crews worked to put out the fire, including Williamson County, Maury County, City of Spring Hill, and Columbia.

Water was not available in that area, so firefighters had to use a large pool and carry the water back and forth to the fire.

No one was inside the barn at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

Further details had not been released by officials.