Free Day Offered At Tennessee State Museum For Homeschooled Families

6:24 PM, Aug 12, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee State Museum has offered a free day in September for families with homeschooled children.

A state museum news release said the second annual "Homeschool Day" will take place September 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum will hold special programs only for homeschoolers.

Some programs will focus on citizenship, including a citizenship quiz and a "Notable Tennessean Citizen" station. There will be characters in costume and other hands-on activities.

State Capitol tours will also be available.

