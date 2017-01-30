Gunman Sought In GameStop Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials have been working to identify a gunman who robbed a local GameStop.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the GameStop in the 800 block of Hamilton Crossing Drive.

Authorities said the gunman went into the store and bought a game. He then demanded money at gunpoint when the clerk opened the cash register.

Reports stated the man fled on foot with the cash.

He was described as having a goatee, standing around 5’10’’ tall, and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with horizontal green stripes, tan pajama pants, house shoes, and a dark-colored trapper hat.

Anyone with information on this crime has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.