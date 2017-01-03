Current
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. - The TBI was called in to help with a homicide investigation in Nolensville after a man was shot and killed at his home.
Agents got the call Sunday evening on the 9800 block of Sam Donald Road. They say 43-year-old Bobby Ward was found dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
The TBI Violent Crimes Response Team, along with Nolensville Police, spent the day collecting evidence.
Neighbors and friends say Ward leaves behind a son in 4th grade, along with two grown sons.
"I want him and his family to know that we're here for them," said neighbor Sharon Sain, who says she babysat Ward's youngest son since he was three years old.
Sain fondly remembers Ward as rough around the edges. She says his motorcycle was his pride and joy. And that he and his youngest son were very close.
"He was attached to his dad, they were best buds," she said.
The TBI has not released any other information about his death.
