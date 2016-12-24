Hopkinsville Mayor Suffers Heart Attack

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. - City officials in Hopkinsville, Kentucky confirmed on social media that their mayor suffered from a heart attack and has been recovering.

The incident happened Saturday morning while Mayor Carter Hendricks was participating with a group of runners and walkers on the Hopkinsville Greenway.

Mayor Hendricks began to have difficulty breathing and went to Jennie Stuart Medical Center.

He was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Madisonville after it was determined he had suffered a heart attack.

Officials said he underwent surgery to receive a stent and was resting comfortably.

"Thanks for the prayers, calls, and comments. It shows how caring of a community Hopkinsville truly is," Mayor Hendricks said. "I look forward to getting home to celebrate Christmas with my family. Merry Christmas to all."

Authorities said doctors have expected the mayor to make a full recovery.