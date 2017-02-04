Identity Sought Of Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Investigators said they’re attempting to identify a woman who was hit and killed by a truck in December.

The crash happened on Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive just after 3 a.m. on December 18.

A female pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck.

Authorities said the woman was not carrying identification. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she passed away.

Efforts since her death to identify her have been unsuccessful.

The victim was described as a black female who appeared to be in her 20’s, standing 5’4’’ tall with a small build.

A sketch artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted in drawing a likeness of the victim.

Anyone with information on the victim’s identity has been asked to call the Traffic Unit at 615-862-7738.