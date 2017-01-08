12-Year-Old Killed While Hunting In Robertson County

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. - Authorities in Robertson County confirmed a 12-year-old has died while hunting.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in the 6100 block of Smith Road in Cedar Hill. Officials with the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said they believe it happened at the Three Feathers Hunting Preserve near the Kentucky-Tennessee line.

The child’s identity had not been released. Officials with Robertson County EMS had only confirmed the child was 12 years old.

Details on what happened to cause the child’s death while hunting had not been released. The investigation remained ongoing.