Man Attacked After Being Hit By Car In Nashville

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 61°
LO: 45°
HI: 45°
LO: 28°
HI: 33°
LO: 25°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
The incident happened overnight Monday on Murfreesboro Pike.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehcile.
However, the occupants inside the car didn’t get out to help.
Police said the four men instead got out and attacked the victim, hitting him twice with a pistol.
The victim claimed the men also stole his wallet and passport before driving away in a black sedan.
He was also robbed of his cell phone, so he had to walk down the street to a Mapco gas station for help. There, employees called the police for him.
A description of the suspects was not available.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
The mother of a 29-year-old man who was hit and killed while walking to a corner store in Cookeville last year is outraged over the district…
The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
Strong to severe storms could hit Middle Tennessee as a disturbance moves across the area.
Breweries in Tennessee are benefiting from a new beer law that took effect January 1st.
An 80-year-old Madison home with ties to the King of Rock could soon be torn down and replaced with a car wash.
Like most years, one of the most popular New Year's resolutions in 2017 is weight loss.
A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.
One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.