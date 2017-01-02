Man Attacked After Being Hit By Car In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was taken to an area hospital after he was struck by a car, then beaten and robbed in Nashville.

The incident happened overnight Monday on Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the victim was walking along the road when he was hit by a vehcile.

However, the occupants inside the car didn’t get out to help.

Police said the four men instead got out and attacked the victim, hitting him twice with a pistol.

The victim claimed the men also stole his wallet and passport before driving away in a black sedan.

He was also robbed of his cell phone, so he had to walk down the street to a Mapco gas station for help. There, employees called the police for him.

A description of the suspects was not available.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

