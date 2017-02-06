Memorial Service For Ofc. Mumaw To Be Held Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A memorial service has been planned in Nashville for Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw who lost his life in the line of duty.

Officer Mumaw passed away Thursday while trying to save a suicidal woman in the Cumberland River.

Authorities confirmed the final radio call for Officer Mumaw will air at 4:43 a.m. Monday on all Metro Nashvile Police Department channels.

A police escort will then depart from the Spring Hill Funeral Home at 7 a.m. to travel to Cornerstone Church.

Officials said a private ceremony has been planned with Officer Mumaw's family, Chief Steve Anderson, and Mayor Megan Barry to award Officer Mumaw with the Medal of Valor, the MNPD's highest honor.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. till noon when the memorial service begins.

Vince Gill has been set to sing "Go Rest High On That Mountain" during the service, and Billy Ray Cyrus and Jamey Johnson will perform "Some Gave All."

Pastor Maury Davis will give the message during the service with a eulogy from Sergeant Robert Weaver and words of comfort from Mayor Barry.