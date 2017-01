Missing Man With Parole Violation Warrant Sought

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Detectives in Clarksville have been searching for a missing adult who has a parole violation warrant.

Officials said 48-year-old Shon Allen McAleer has been serving a 50-year sentence for armed robbery. He was allowed to serve most of that on parole instead of in jail.

He was last seen on October 21. If he’s seen, authorities said to call 911. Do not attempt to approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to call Detective Tanner Pew at 931-648-0656, ext. 5365, or the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-TIPS (931-645-8477).