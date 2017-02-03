Mt. Juliet House Fire Closes Belinda Parkway

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Officials in Mt. Juliet confirmed a roadway was closed as they work at the scene of a house fire.

Fire crews said Belinda Parkway near Rolling Meadow Drive was closed while crews worked at the scene.

The fire happened around 4 p.m. Friday. Fire officials said everyone inside made it out safely.

The fire was under control shortly after crews arrived at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The road reopened around 5:45 p.m.