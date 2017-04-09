Nashville Conference Cracks Down On RSD, Pain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A different conversation about the crackdown on pain medication was the focus of an event in Nashville.

People who have been dependent on medication to live with a painful and rare condition called Complex Regional Pain Syndrome gathered on Saturday to learn about new treatments that could bring the relief they have been searching for.

For many people, the conference at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel was also a time to learn they aren't alone.

CRPS, also known as RSD (Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy), causes constant, almost unbearable pain.

Many patients have lost access to pain medication they've taken for years under the new CDC opioid guidelines.

The Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association sponsored the event. For more information on the association, click here. To learn more about the event held Saturday, click here.

View more from the event in the videos below.