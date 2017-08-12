Nashville Man Killed In Rhea County Crash

DAYTON, Tenn. - A man from Nashville was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Rhea County.

The wreck happened around 6:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of State Highway 68.

Reports stated 48-year-old Jerrod J. Lyons was driving south when he attempted to negotiate a curve and crossed the center line, hitting a semi head-on.

Lyons, of Nashville, died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities said the driver of the semi, identified as 42-year-old Don W. Scarbrough, was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Further details were not available.