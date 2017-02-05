3 Children Injured In Crash On Interstate 65

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
HI: 71°
LO: 49°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 92 for Old Hickory Boulevard before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
A preliminary report stated the car ran off the road and rolled over.
Authorities said at least three children were injured. They were all under the age of 10.
The children were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.
Reports stated the off-ramp was blocked to southbound traffic. Northbound drivers were not affected.
Crews said the roadway was cleared by 6 p.m.
Reports stated a red pickup truck was hit by a train between Smyrna and Murfreesboro.
Police have still been searching for who's responsible for gunning down a man in East Nashville.
Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.
A Tennessee lawmaker has been hoping to change some minds about the use of medical marijuana in the state.
Crews have been searching for the body of a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nashville has been set to welcome a former interpreter for the U.S. government and his family to town following President Donald Trump's…
A Mount Juliet mother and her son have nothing more than the clothes on their backs after their home was hit by not one, but two fires in 24 hours.
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in East Nashville that displaced a family of five.