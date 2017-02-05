3 Children Injured In Crash On Interstate 65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three children were injured when a vehicle overturned on Interstate 65 in Davidson County.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near Exit 92 for Old Hickory Boulevard before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary report stated the car ran off the road and rolled over.

Authorities said at least three children were injured. They were all under the age of 10.

The children were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with non-life threatening injuries.

Reports stated the off-ramp was blocked to southbound traffic. Northbound drivers were not affected.

Crews said the roadway was cleared by 6 p.m.