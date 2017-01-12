Pilot Injured In Single-Engine Plane Crash

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 69°
LO: 55°
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
CARTHAGE, Tenn. - A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
The wreck happened in the 100 block of McCall Street in South Carthage on Wednesday afternoon.
Smith County EMA Director Sonny Carter said the pilot was the only person on board.
The victim was taken by LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in unknown condition. No identity had been released, but NewsChannel 5 confirmed the pilot was 23-years-old.
Reports stated the single-engine plane was trying to land on a runway at a farm and hangar. Strong winds were an issue.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Maule Air aircraft. They confirmed the plane made a forced landing in a field.
The exact cause of the crash had not been released as the investigation remained ongoing by the FAA.
A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.
A NewsChannel 5 investigation finds unlicensed educators put in positions of power inside Metro Schools.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.
Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming…
The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened…
President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.
A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.