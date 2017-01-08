Robertson County Paramedic's Home Destroyed In Fire

4:17 PM, Jan 8, 2017
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. - It took more than three hours for crews to put out a fire at the home of a Robertson County paramedic.

The fire happened at a home on Sturgeon Creek Road in Cedar Hill on Saturday morning.

The home was destroyed. Robby Hudson, his wife, and their two kids had lived there nearly ten years.

No word had been released on what caused the fire.

The investigation remained ongoing.

