2 Teens Dead In Shooting On Piccadilly Row

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Two people, both believed to be teenagers, have been killed in an apparent shooting in Antioch, and two 16-year-old's have been detained.

Authorities said the incident happened before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Piccadilly Row.

When officials got to the scene, they said they found two people dead. One of the victims was 16 years old. The age of the second had not been released. Police had also not released their identities.

Reports stated a 16-year-old has said he shot them. He has been detained for questioning.

Another 16-year-old who may have been involved was also being questioned.

Details had not been released on the cause of the shooting. Authorities had only confirmed the shooting happened on the back deck of the home.

The investigation remained ongoing.