Small Plane Crash Reported, All On Board Safe

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 45°
LO: 42°
HI: 53°
LO: 43°
HI: 64°
LO: 52°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials have confirmed a small plane crashed at John C. Tune Airport.
The wreck happened around 1:25 p.m. Thursday at the airport in the 100 block of Tune Airport Drive.
Authorities said three people were on board, and all made it out of the plane safely.
The plane, a single engine Piper PA-46, ran off the runway before coming to rest outside the runway safety area after arriving at the airport.
The cause of the crash was unknown.
Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration were notified as the investigation remained ongoing.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
University of Tennessee fans and the city of Nashville had a lot to celebrate after the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to the death of a 23-year-old in Montgomery County.
Three people have died in a residential fire in Macon County.
A man was killed in a fire in Warren County.
A home feature meant to help protect a house in Lafayette ended up burning it down just before Thanksgiving. Family members say a security…
Thousands of football fans are expected to be downtown for this year's Music City Bowl.
Whether it's team spirit, concert-going or bringing in the new year, events this weekend in Nashville have given hundreds of thousands of…