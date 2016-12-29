Small Plane Crash Reported, All On Board Safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials have confirmed a small plane crashed at John C. Tune Airport.

The wreck happened around 1:25 p.m. Thursday at the airport in the 100 block of Tune Airport Drive.

Authorities said three people were on board, and all made it out of the plane safely.

The plane, a single engine Piper PA-46, ran off the runway before coming to rest outside the runway safety area after arriving at the airport.

The cause of the crash was unknown.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration were notified as the investigation remained ongoing.