2 Arrested After Crime Spree, Police Chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A crime spree led to a police chase and the arrest of two suspects.

The incident began around 9:15 a.m. Friday when officers said 22-year-old Savion Wilson fired shots in the area of the Sunrise Market in the 3600 block of Hamilton Church Road.

Wilson had gotten out of a red Pontiac at the market and approached several people in a silver car.

Reports stated the silver car drove off following an alleged altercation.

That's when Wilson fired multiple shots toward the silver car, and the driver in the red Pontiac, later identified as 20-year-old Kendal Leach, drove away without Wilson.

Officials then responded to the scene, and Wilson's location was tracked to nearby woods behind the market by a police helicopter.

Authorities said Wilson then got back into the Pontiac, which ended up wrecking at Smith Springs Road and Hobson Pike.

Police arrested Leach and charged him with evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and marijuana possession.

At the time of the crash, Wilson fled to a nearby neighborhood where he tried to force his way into a home in the 4300 block of Cambridge Drive. Police said no one was home at the time.

Wilson then fired several shots in the backyard, jumped a fence, and went into a second home on Benchmark Drive.

The homeowner there fled out the front door after seeing Wilson headed that way. Wilson cut himself when he broke the back glass door to enter the home.

Authorities said they later found a .40 caliber pistol laying on a bed in the home.

After finding the homeowner's keys to a Mercedes SUV, Wilson drove through the garage door.

He was followed by a helicopter in the stolen SUV until he crashed into the back of another vehicle in the 7600 block of Whites Creek Pike in Joelton.

When the driver of that car pulled over, Wilson forced the victim and her 10-year-old son out of the car and tried to flee in a second stolen vehicle.

At that time, Wilson hit two police cars and crashed into a ditch. He was then taken into custody.

Wilson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was set to be booked into jail following his release.

Wilson was charged with aggravated assault, attempted burglary, aggravated burglary, carjacking/robbery, and evading arrest.

Police said he had no known local arrest history.

Authorities said it was believed the driver of the silver car had been contacted and was not injured in the shooting.

The investigation remained ongoing.