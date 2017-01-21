Thousands March For Women's Rights In Nashville

The march went from the pedestrian bridge, through downtown, including Broadway and 2nd Avenue, all the way to Public Square Park.
Along the way, people wore special outfits and held signs made specifically for the day, sending a message to President Trump, his administration, and his supporters that they believe women deserve equal rights.
"We are going to fight for our rights, we are going to fight for everyone's rights, and we are going to fight for the right to live our lives the way we want to live them," Katy Branson, one of the participants in the march, said.
Other people got more specific in what they hoped to convey with Saturday's march, sending a message directly to President Trump.
"I hope he pays attention to what these women are saying about women's rights, women's healthcare needs, particularly," Nina Lunn, of Cookeville, said. "All of us together are not a minority, we are the majority."