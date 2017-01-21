Thousands March For Women's Rights In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An estimated 15,000 people gathered in Nashville to march for women's rights as part of the worldwide Women's March spearheaded with a march in Washington, D.C.

The Nashville march organized by Power Together Tennessee on Saturday started with a rally in Cumberland Park, but it was so crowded that people had to watch from the pedestrian bridge above.

The march went from the pedestrian bridge, through downtown, including Broadway and 2nd Avenue, all the way to Public Square Park.

Along the way, people wore special outfits and held signs made specifically for the day, sending a message to President Trump, his administration, and his supporters that they believe women deserve equal rights.

The Nashville #WomensMarch is now underway! Thousands of people will now march from Cumberland Park to Public Square through downtown. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/BYduL37GGm — Jesse Knutson (@NC5_JKnutson) January 21, 2017

"We are going to fight for our rights, we are going to fight for everyone's rights, and we are going to fight for the right to live our lives the way we want to live them," Katy Branson, one of the participants in the march, said.

Other people got more specific in what they hoped to convey with Saturday's march, sending a message directly to President Trump.

"I hope he pays attention to what these women are saying about women's rights, women's healthcare needs, particularly," Nina Lunn, of Cookeville, said. "All of us together are not a minority, we are the majority."

Still a flood of people coming across the pedestrian bridge as the crowds make their way through downtown to Public Square #WomensMarch @NC5 pic.twitter.com/gRuK2z0oFy — Jesse Knutson (@NC5_JKnutson) January 21, 2017

Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper was spotted in the crowd at the march, he said, "It's a great day!" As he passed by.

Whether people in downtown Nashville participated in the march or not, they saw how many did participate, and that there has been a divide in this country that cannot be solved with hate.

"Hopefully, we can make a difference," Shakela Bass, a participant in the march, said. "I think we really can."

Participants were encouraged to sign up for different causes during the rally in hopes that they can continue to work for women's rights into the future.