Truck Goes Up In Flames On Interstate 24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A truck caught on fire on Interstate 24 causing some traffic issues.

The incident happened around 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 55, just past Harding Place.

Officials had not released details on the cause of the fire or on any injuries that may have been involved.

Crews had the roadway cleared quickly, and the right lanes were only blocked to westbound drivers for a short time. Eastbound traffic was not affected.

No further details had been released.