Truck Goes Up In Flames On Interstate 24

Mostly cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 30°
HI: 59°
LO: 39°
HI: 56°
LO: 36°
Photo courtesy: Joy Miles
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A truck caught on fire on Interstate 24 causing some traffic issues.
The incident happened around 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 55, just past Harding Place.
Officials had not released details on the cause of the fire or on any injuries that may have been involved.
Crews had the roadway cleared quickly, and the right lanes were only blocked to westbound drivers for a short time. Eastbound traffic was not affected.
No further details had been released.
A large group rallied outside the offices of Senator Bob Corker and Senator Lamar Alexander in Nashville in opposition to President Donald…
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being hit on Wallace Road.
An early morning three-alarm fire displaced as many as 40 families.
Police confirmed one person was killed and a second was critically injured in a shooting in Madison. Officials said it's believed the…
The recently signed executive action to temporarily ban immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries for 90 days has sparked…
Tennessee Democrats have elected Mary Mancini to another term as party chairwoman despite one prominent donor's call for her to be replaced…
A truck caught on fire on Interstate 24 causing some traffic issues.
Roger Federer toes the baseline with the Australian Open title on his racquet. Three hours and 36 minutes into another fantastic men's Grand…
A Chapmansboro man has been arrested in the murder of the man he worked for.