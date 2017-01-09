U2 To Headline Bonnaroo In 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.

The announcement was made Monday morning on the band’s website.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicks off in Vancouver on May 12. The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic album’s release by performing it in full for each show.

Their Bonnaroo performance will also mark the band’s first-ever U.S. festival headline.

The Lumineers and One Republic are scheduled on the North American tour. For the European leg of the tour, they’ll be joined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Mumford & Sons.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. ET on January 11.

Click here to see the full list of tour dates. For more information, visit bonnaroo.com.