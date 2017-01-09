U2 To Headline Bonnaroo In 2017

Clear
HI: 41°
LO: 36°
HI: 54°
LO: 37°
HI: 63°
LO: 53°
Photo: U2.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
The announcement was made Monday morning on the band’s website.
U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 kicks off in Vancouver on May 12. The band is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic album’s release by performing it in full for each show.
Their Bonnaroo performance will also mark the band’s first-ever U.S. festival headline.
The Lumineers and One Republic are scheduled on the North American tour. For the European leg of the tour, they’ll be joined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Mumford & Sons.
Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. ET on January 11.
Click here to see the full list of tour dates. For more information, visit bonnaroo.com.
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Department of Defense has announced the death of Special Forces soldier who was serving in Jordan.
A suspect has been arrested in Chicago in connection with a homicide in Montgomery County.
State lawmakers convene the 110th Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday with new leadership in the Senate and a House speaker eying a…
Irish rock band U2 will headline the 2017 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival as part of their upcoming tour.
An Orlando police officer was killed Monday and a manhunt is under way for the gunman who shot her, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police in Mt. Juliet have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery.
Many roads across Middle Tennessee remained icy Monday morning, more than 48 hours after snow stopped falling across the area.
A 30-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Montgomery County.