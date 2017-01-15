Universities Team Up To Give Back In Honor Of MLK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several schools across Nashville teamed up to give back to the community for the annual MLK Joint Day of Service.

"These students are our leaders now, and they'll be our leaders in the future," said Tim Stewart, of Belmont University.

Young leaders who chose to spend their Saturday afternoon serving their community.

Students from several colleges, including Belmont and Vanderbilt universities, gathered in the chapel of Fisk University before heading into the community.

"You hear about the campus bubble, that students don't often get out and involved in the community, and this gives them the opportunity to not only go out and serve, which I think students from all of our campuses go out and do on a daily basis, but it gives them an opportunity to serve alongside students from other schools," said Stewart.

This year's MLK Joint Day of Service focused on food security and helping put food on families' tables.

Students said this was not a day to take off, but a day to give back

"I think it's important for everyone to take an initiative to get involved and not only think about what you need, but what other people need," said Isabel Leatherbury, of Belmont University.