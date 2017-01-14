Vehicle Catches On Fire On Nolensville Pike

4:55 PM, Jan 14, 2017

Courtesy: Roger Kelton

Courtesy: Roger Kelton

Courtesy: Roger Kelton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No one was inside a vehicle that burned on Nolensville Pike.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Nolensville Pike at Haywood Lane.

Authorities had not released details on what caused the car to go up in flames.

Crews worked at the scene to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported. 

