Williamson County Puppy To Compete In 'Puppy Bowl'

10:17 PM, Jan 8, 2017
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - With the Super Bowl less than a month away, some furry friends have also been gearing up to take the field in the annual Puppy Bowl.

Tucker was one of the dogs selected to compete in the annual Puppy Bowl.

He’s a 16-week-old Australian Shepherd who was adopted from the Williamson County Animal Center.

This marked the third year a puppy from Williamson County will be participating in the event.

The Puppy Bowl has been scheduled to air on February 5 on Animal Planet.

