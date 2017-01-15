Woman Shot Through Wall, Killed In Crossville

Mostly cloudy
HI: 53°
LO: 44°
HI: 69°
LO: 46°
HI: 66°
LO: 53°
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A Crossville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was in his home.
The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Old Mail Road.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crossville Police Department arrested 26-year-old Michael Dale following the death of 21-year-old Kelsey Nicole Brady.
Reports stated Dale and another man got into a fight inside the home, and Dale fired a shotgun.
The shot went through a wall, striking and killing Brady in an adjacent room.
Dale has been charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death, one count of reckless homicide, and one count of aggravated assault.
He was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Two people, both believed to be teenagers, have been killed in an apparent shooting in Antioch, and two 16-year-old's have been detained.
The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has planned to end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.
At least one person has been killed in a crash on Interstate 840 in Williamson County.
A Crossville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was in his home.
A burglar was caught on camera getting into several vehicles at a used car lot in Madison to allegedly steal their stereo systems.
Four vehicles were stolen overnight from Wilson County Motors in Lebanon.
A victim was allegedly shot in the legs and robbed before having his vehicle stolen.
Several schools across Nashville teamed up to give back to the community for the annual MLK Joint Day of Service.
No one was inside a vehicle that burned on Nolensville Pike.