Woman Shot Through Wall, Killed In Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - A Crossville man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman who was in his home.

The incident happened early Saturday morning at a home in the 1000 block of Old Mail Road.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Crossville Police Department arrested 26-year-old Michael Dale following the death of 21-year-old Kelsey Nicole Brady.

Reports stated Dale and another man got into a fight inside the home, and Dale fired a shotgun.

The shot went through a wall, striking and killing Brady in an adjacent room.

Dale has been charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death, one count of reckless homicide, and one count of aggravated assault.

He was being held in the Cumberland County Jail on a $200,000 bond.