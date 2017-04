SILVER POINT, Tenn. - A woman's body was found after she allegedly drowned at Center Hill Lake in DeKalb County.

The incident happened Saturday night at Hurricane Marina, located off Highway 56 in Silver Point.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of 35-year-old Aimee McCray, of Davidson County, was found near a boat dock around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

The investigation remained ongoing.