Woman's Body Found In Hickman County Lake

LYLES, Tenn. - The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.
The body was found floating in a lake Monday morning near the Clearview Church of Christ.
Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward said they are investigating the incident as a drowning.
The victim’s identity was not released.
An autopsy would be conducted to determine the official cause of death.
