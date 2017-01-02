Woman's Body Found In Hickman County Lake

1:28 PM, Jan 2, 2017
LYLES, Tenn. - The body of an elderly woman has been recovered from a lake in Hickman County.

The body was found floating in a lake Monday morning near the Clearview Church of Christ. 

Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward said they are investigating the incident as a drowning.

The victim’s identity was not released.

An autopsy would be conducted to determine the official cause of death.   

 

