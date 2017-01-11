Man Charged With Rape Of Foster Child

Mostly cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 55°
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 62°
LO: 45°
SMYRNA, Tenn. - A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.
Officials with the Smyrna Police Department said Morris Nickels has been a foster parent for several years and for several children.
Anyone with more information on other victims was asked to call Detective Krieb 615-267-5148.
A Hendersonville attorney who was suspended last year was arrested after agents raided his home.
A pilot has been taken to the hospital following a plane crash in Smith County.
Two people were injured in a shooting in Davidson County.
A NewsChannel 5 investigation finds unlicensed educators put in positions of power inside Metro Schools.
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a Nolensville father.
Lawmakers in Tennessee have been calling for a constitutional convention using one of the only tactics they have in hopes of strong arming…
The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened…
President-elect Donald Trump's long-awaited news conference is taking on new significance Wednesday.
A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.