Man Charged With Rape Of Foster Child

3:41 PM, Jan 11, 2017
SMYRNA, Tenn. - A Smyrna man was arrested and charged with the rape of a foster child.

Officials with the Smyrna Police Department said Morris Nickels has been a foster parent for several years and for several children.

Anyone with more information on other victims was asked to call Detective Krieb 615-267-5148.

