Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Nashville Road

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 41°
HI: 59°
LO: 38°
HI: 45°
LO: 32°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
According to Metro Nashville Police Department officials, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Murfreesboro Road at Pineway Drive.
The victim was described as wearing dark clothing.
He was hit while crossing Murfreesboro Pike to get to Shell station at 1342 Murfreesboro Pike.
Officials said the victim died at the scene, but his name had not been released.
The woman who was driving the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak with officers.
Trump has reportedly tapped Dana Boente for the role.
A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam gave his annual State of the State address to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.
New developments have been made in the Holly Bobo murder case.
Instead of learning English, a class of immigrants and refugees in Nashville learned as much as they could about President Donald Trump's…
The acting Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald…
On Saturday, a handful of members working out at Quik Fit along Highway 41 in Greenbrier were taken by surprise when three deer rammed into…
A female student was sexually assaulted on Vanderbilt University's campus.
A suspected rapists was arrested for his assault of a Belmont University student.