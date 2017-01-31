Man Hit, Killed While Crossing Nashville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department officials, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Murfreesboro Road at Pineway Drive.

The victim was described as wearing dark clothing.

He was hit while crossing Murfreesboro Pike to get to Shell station at 1342 Murfreesboro Pike.

Officials said the victim died at the scene, but his name had not been released.

The woman who was driving the vehicle stayed at the scene to speak with officers.