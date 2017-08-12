Man Shot In Head Near Popular Church Street Bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot in the head near two popular bars on Church Street.

The man and his boyfriend were sitting in a black Chevy Camaro on McMillin Street near Church Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday when they were approached by the gunman.

The three men talked 10 to 15 minutes before the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim's boyfriend. The gun went off after a struggle and hit the victim in the head.

The gunman reportedly fled on foot. K9 units were brought to the area but couldn't be used because there were so many people on the streets at the time.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.