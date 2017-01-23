Man Sought In Nashville Hotel Robberies

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a series of hotel robberies in Nashville.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the same man may be responsible for robbing three different area hotels all on the same day, including a Baymont Inn and Suites.
Police said he approached the Baymont desk clerk around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and said that he had a gun. He allegedly threatened to shoot if he wasn't given money.
As the clerk backed away, the robber grabbed the entire cash drawer and walked out.
The same man has been accused of robbing the Courtyard Nashville on Music City Circle and Quality Suites on Elm Hill Pike early that morning.
The suspect was seen on surveillance video inside the Baymont. He was described as a white man with dark hair and tattoos on his arms.
Anyone recognizing the suspect was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a series of hotel robberies in Nashville.
