FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Lincoln County have asked the public’s help in locating a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Walter Pratt, age 69, was listed as a missing person after leaving his residence at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff’s officials said Pratt is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

His truck is said to be a 1997 red Ford Ranger that has a tool box, a tag on the front with "Wally's Wagon" on it, and rounded chrome bed rails.

Anyone with information should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (931)433-9821 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (931)433-4522.

