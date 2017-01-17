Manchester Police Seek Help In Missing Person Case

Clear
HI: 55°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 47°
HI: 66°
LO: 54°
MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in locating a missing Franklin County man who’s been missing since November.
Officials with the Manchester Police Department said Justin Zeigler was last seen on November 20, 2016.
Zeigler had just picked up his check at a Dollar Tree in Manchester. He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.
Police said his phone was later pinged that evening in Tullahoma and also in Franklin County.
Anyone with information should call Manchester Police.
The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report and findings on the school bus crash in Chattanooga that killed…
Embattled Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold is expected to enter a guilty plea as part a deal with prosecutors in federal court.
School administrators addressed the ongoing issues of the Maury County School district's payroll system.
Police have released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman from a late-night homicide in West Nashville.
A group of citizens from Nashville protested outside of the state's top lawmakers offices, voicing their concern over Congress's indication…
A Madison woman has warn people about a scam that poses as a Facebook friend and claiming to be with the federal government.
A Middle Tennessee family will be heading to Washington to watch the historic Presidential inauguration.
A state lawmaker has withdrawn her bill seeking to restrict which items that Tennessee's 1 million food stamp recipients would be able to buy…
Dave Matthews has announced plans to play two acoustic shows in Nashville this spring.