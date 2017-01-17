Manchester Police Seek Help In Missing Person Case

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in locating a missing Franklin County man who’s been missing since November.

Officials with the Manchester Police Department said Justin Zeigler was last seen on November 20, 2016.

Zeigler had just picked up his check at a Dollar Tree in Manchester. He was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.

Police said his phone was later pinged that evening in Tullahoma and also in Franklin County.

Anyone with information should call Manchester Police.