Barry Supports MLS Soccer; Says Fairgrounds Would Be Best Site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Mayor Megan Barry has voiced her support for Major League Soccer in Nashville and said the Fairgrounds is the best place for a new stadium.
Barry made the announcement Thursday morning in a statement, saying she “fully support[s] the effort to bring Major League Soccer to Nashville.”
"While no formal proposals or deals have been reached, we have been working with the local organizing group, led by John Ingram and Bill Hagerty, to submit a great application to MLS," she said.
In order to attract a MLS team to the area, Barry said a soccer facility would be needed.
“This will not come at the expense of any existing activities at the Fairgrounds, such as racing, the flea market, or the fair, but will be in addition to all the great things that are happening there now,” Barry added.
In 2016, $12 million in capital funds was allocated to start the renovation of the Fairgrounds, in addition to $3 million for community soccer fields there.
