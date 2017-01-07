Metro Bus Slides Off South Nashville Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Students were removed from a Metro Nashville School bus after it slid off a road in a residential area. No injuries were reported.

The incident was reported Friday morning on Humber Drive and Torbay Drive in south Nashville.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed crews with the Nashville Fire Department leading students off the bus.

Officials with Metro Schools said the students were from John Overton High School.

Nine students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Firefighters secured the bus with a chain so that it wouldn't tip while students got off and onto another bus to be taken home.

This crash was one of many reported in the Nashville area Friday after snow moved through earlier in the morning.

Metro Schools made the decision to run buses as normal at 5 a.m. but later made the decision to dismiss early.