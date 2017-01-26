Metro Officer Hailed A Hero After Saving Choking Student

A School Resource Officer has been called a hero, after he saved a student who was choking in the cafeteria.

An 8-year veteran with the Metro Police Department, Officer Quinn White, never knew when he took an oath to be a public servant, he would actually save someone's life.

It was pizza day at East Nashville Magnet High School, and Ashley Woods was indulging one of her favorite foods, when all of a sudden something went terribly wrong.

"We were having a conversation and I ended up talking. When I spoke the food had got stuck in my throat where I couldn't breathe or talk," said Ashley.

For more than 2 agonizing minutes, the freshman couldn't breath. Beginning to lose consciousness, tears streamed down Wood's face.

"I couldn't breathe. I thought I was going to die in my mindset, I didn't know exactly what to do," said Wood.

That's when Officer White sprang into action.

"Next thing I know the police came a swooped me out of my seat," said Woods.

"I administered about 10 abdominal thrusts before we were able to dislodge what was in her throat," said Officer White.

Ashley's mother wanted to make sure the good deed didn't go unnoticed.

Officer White said he was just doing his job, but for the Wood's family that's when he became a hero.

"I thank him so much for helping me out," said Woods.

"My partner and I work really hard every day to build relationships with these kids to let them know that we're here for them and that we love them," said White.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -