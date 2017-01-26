Metro Officer Hailed A Hero After Saving Choking Student

Current
Mayor Megan Barry has voiced her support for Major League Soccer in Nashville and said the Fairgrounds is the best place for a new stadium.
A portion of Interstate 24 has reopened after a fatal crash in Coffee County.
A set of skeletal remains that were found earlier this week have been positively identified as missing Ft. Campbell soldier 25-year-old…
A Nashville mother was arrested after her young child was allegedly left wandering in the cold.
A suspect accused of exposing himself to a Sonic carhop has been arrested in Wilson County.
Police in Spring Hill have asked the public's help in locating a runaway teenager.
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday canceled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that had been set for Tuesday…
An ex-Vanderbilt University football player convicted in the rape of an unconscious female student is set for a March hearing.